Romano (7-9) gave up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings Tuesday against the Mets. He picked up the win.

The game was delayed for one hour and forty minutes in the top of the first inning, so Romano took the mound two hours later than anticipated but with a three-run lead. He had no problems holding that lead, which would eventually reach 5-1 before he exited. Romano has had some good outings this summer, recording five quality starts in his last nine starts, but he was so poor prior that stretch that his ERA on the season dropped below 5.00 for the first time since May 14 with this effort. He should make his next start early next week against the Indians.