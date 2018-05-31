Reds' Sal Romano: Picks up third win Wednesday
Romano (3-6) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three over five innings in the 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.
It wasn't the sharpest of outings, as Romano allowed two home runs and found himself in an early 4-0 hole, but his teammates picked him up offensively to put him in line for the win. The outing raised his ERA to an even 6.00, but after walking 10 batters over 10.1 innings in his last two starts, it was encouraging to see the 24-year-old regain command and not issue a free pass for the first time all season. Romano's spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy once Anthony DeSclafani (oblique) returns off the disabled list, but if he does take another turn he'd be lined up to take on the Rockies next Wednesday.
More News
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Takes third consecutive loss•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Bludgeoned by Giants in fourth loss•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Fans seven in quality outing Wednesday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Notches second win of season•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Falls to 1-3•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Bags first win of season against Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart