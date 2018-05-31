Romano (3-6) got the win Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out three over five innings in the 7-4 victory over the Diamondbacks.

It wasn't the sharpest of outings, as Romano allowed two home runs and found himself in an early 4-0 hole, but his teammates picked him up offensively to put him in line for the win. The outing raised his ERA to an even 6.00, but after walking 10 batters over 10.1 innings in his last two starts, it was encouraging to see the 24-year-old regain command and not issue a free pass for the first time all season. Romano's spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy once Anthony DeSclafani (oblique) returns off the disabled list, but if he does take another turn he'd be lined up to take on the Rockies next Wednesday.