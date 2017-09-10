Romano worked five innings Sunday, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out six, though he didn't factor into the decision of the Reds' 10-5 win over the Mets.

The right-hander's assignment was pushed from Friday to Sunday due to a cut on his index finger. It apparently didn't affect Romano too much as he spun an acceptable outing. The 23-year-old now holds a 2.64 ERA with 23 strikeouts in his last five starts, though that comes with 11 walks, which should remind brave mixed-league fantasy speculators to temper expectations.