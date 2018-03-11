Romano threw four scoreless innings Saturday against the Mariers, striking out seven while allowing one hit and one walk.

This was Romano's best outing of the spring. He's still competing with Robert Stephenson, Tyler Mahle, Amir Garrett and Michael Lorenzen for the Reds' fifth starter's job. There's also a chance that Brandon Finnegan won't quite be ready for the start of the season, though in such a case one of those starters might pick up one or two spare starts, depending on when the off-days fall on the team's schedule.