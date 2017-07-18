Reds' Sal Romano: Recalled ahead of Tuesday start
The Reds recalled Romano from Triple-A Louisville in advance of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Romano closed out the first half as the Reds' fifth starter and was only sent back to Triple-A following his most recent outing July 6 since he wasn't due to pitch again prior to the All-Star break. The right-hander navigated the unforgiving confines of Coors Field quite admirably his last time out, giving up just two runs on six hits and one walk over five innings while striking out six. He'll face another stiff test Tuesday at home against one of the better offenses in the National League, but if Romano is able to once again escape the outing without too much damage, he'll gain some more security in his rotation role.
