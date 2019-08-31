Romano was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

With the Reds set to play four games in two games, Romano will provide the team with an extra bullpen arm Saturday. The right-hander struggled mightily in his most recent big-league appearance, allowing eight runs on six hits and a pair of walks while recording just two outs (one via strikeout).

More News
Our Latest Stories