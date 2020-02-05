Play

Romano was designated for assignment Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Reds to add Pedro Strop. Although Romano spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A Louisville, he pitched in 12 major-league games with Cincinnati, recording a 7.71 ERA, 184 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 16.1 innings.

