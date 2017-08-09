Romano (2-4) gave up five runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings while striking out two in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Padres.

The right-hander has now managed only one quality start in seven trips to the mound as part of the Reds' rotation, and his 5.35 ERA would have had him bounced to the bullpen already if the club had any better, healthier alternatives. Romano's next outing will come Sunday on the road against the Brewers.