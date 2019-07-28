The Reds optioned Romano to Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He'll cede his spot on the active roster to Kyle Farmer (concussion), who was activated from the 7-day injured list in a corresponding move. Romano will presumably step back into Louisville's rotation after working out of the bullpen during his brief stay with the Reds. The righty's only appearance came Tuesday in Milwaukee, where he notched a three-inning save.

