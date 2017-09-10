Play

Romano (finger) is starting Sunday's game against the Mets.

Romano had been scheduled to start Friday's outing but was moved to Sunday due to a cut on his index finger. Romano, who's posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over his last four starts (25.2 innings), will look to continue his recently improved performance when he heads to the hill Sunday.

