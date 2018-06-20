Reds' Sal Romano: Seven scoreless in win over Tigers
Romano (4-7) tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday to earn a win against the Tigers, striking out six while allowing four hits and four strikeouts.
Romano was in the strike zone at an impressive 69 percent clip, inducing 17 swinging strikes while recording eight groundball outs. He walked multiple batters for the first time in four starts, but he still allowed just three men to reach second base on the evening. Romano underwent a nightmarish stretch from mid-May into the beginning of June, but he 's since allowed just one earned run across 15 strong innings in his last two starts. He'll look to continue his recent success Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Solid outing in no-decision Tuesday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Sunk by Rockies on Wednesday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Picks up third win Wednesday•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Takes third consecutive loss•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Bludgeoned by Giants in fourth loss•
-
Reds' Sal Romano: Fans seven in quality outing Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas