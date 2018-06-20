Romano (4-7) tossed seven scoreless innings Tuesday to earn a win against the Tigers, striking out six while allowing four hits and four strikeouts.

Romano was in the strike zone at an impressive 69 percent clip, inducing 17 swinging strikes while recording eight groundball outs. He walked multiple batters for the first time in four starts, but he still allowed just three men to reach second base on the evening. Romano underwent a nightmarish stretch from mid-May into the beginning of June, but he 's since allowed just one earned run across 15 strong innings in his last two starts. He'll look to continue his recent success Sunday against the Cubs.