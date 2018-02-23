Romano will start the Reds' spring training opener against the Indians on Friday, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Don't read anything into the order in which the Reds' starting rotation candidates make their debuts - this isn't a signal from the Reds, except that they want to see him throw. But he is squarely in the mix for one of the two open spots in the Reds' rotation.

