Romano is scheduled to start Wednesday, meaning that the Reds will temporarily use a six-man rotation, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This is expected to be a temporary arrangement for the Reds, brought on by the return of Homer Bailey from the DL. The most likely scenario is that Matt Harvey will be traded in advance of the non-waiver trade deadline of July 31st, but even if Harvey isn't dealt the Reds do not want to have a six-man rotation the rest of the way.