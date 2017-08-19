Romano (3-5) earned the win Friday by holding the Braves to one run on five hits and two walks over seven innings in a 5-3 victory. He struck out three.

It was just the second quality start in nine turns through the big-league rotation for Romano, who took advantage of overly aggressive Atlanta hitters while throwing only 56 of 102 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will take a 5.32 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against the Cubs.