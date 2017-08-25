Play

Romano allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Cubs.

Romano turned in his second consecutive quality start while tying his career-high strikeout total, but was actually on pace for a loss until the eighth inning after getting out-pitched by Jake Arrieta. While the rookie still has a 4.96 ERA, that number has come down considerably from the 6.05 mark he owned Aug. 13. He'll look to lower it even further Wednesday against the Mets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast