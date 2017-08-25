Romano allowed two runs on six hits with three walks and seven strikeouts over seven innings in Thursday's no-decision against the Cubs.

Romano turned in his second consecutive quality start while tying his career-high strikeout total, but was actually on pace for a loss until the eighth inning after getting out-pitched by Jake Arrieta. While the rookie still has a 4.96 ERA, that number has come down considerably from the 6.05 mark he owned Aug. 13. He'll look to lower it even further Wednesday against the Mets.