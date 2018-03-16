Romano has separated himself from the pack in the battle for a spot in the Reds' rotation, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Romano has allowed four earned runs in 12 innings this spring, striking out 15 while walking just two. The 24-year-old righty started 16 times for the Reds last year, posting a 4.45 ERA. He struck out too few batters (19.0 percent) while walking a few too many (9.6 percent). On a Reds' team short on quality starters, he still has enough potential to warrant another look in the rotation. He'll likely make a number of starts for Cincinnati this season even if he opens in the bullpen or at Triple-A.