Romano allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while walking four and striking out four across 4.1 innings Thursday against the Cardinals. He did not factor into the decision.

Romano has now allowed at least three earned runs in all three of his starts this season, and his outings have gotten successively shorter. With more walks than strikeouts on the season, there's no reason to be optimistic about Romano going forward.

