Reds' Sal Romano: Sunk by Rockies on Wednesday
Romano (3-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Reds fell 6-3 to the Rockies, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over five innings while striking out six.
The right-hander's now failed to complete six innings in any of his last five starts, posting a brutal 10.72 ERA, 2.12 WHIP and 22:13 K:BB in 22.2 innings over that stretch. Romano will remain in the rotation for now, as the Reds lack obvious alternatives, but he'll be a risky fantasy play in his next outing Tuesday even in what appears to be a plus road matchup against the Royals.
