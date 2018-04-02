Reds' Sal Romano: Takes first loss to Nationals
Romano (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts through six innings in a loss Sunday to the Nationals.
Romano has big-time velocity, but mediocre control limited him significantly in 2017, as he walked 37 batters in 87 innings (3.8 BB/9) en route to a 4.45 ERA and 1.47 WHIP. That same problem was the culprit today, as Romano walked four batters and managed just four swinging strikes in 95 pitches. If Romano is going to make the next step, he'll have to figure out how to keep those free runners off the bases.
