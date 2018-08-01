Reds' Sal Romano: Takes ninth loss
Romano (6-9) allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out three over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday. He did not walk a batter.
One of the four runs charged to Romano scored after he exited the game in the sixth, but it was still a disappointing effort in what looked like an exploitable matchup. He gave up three extra-base hits, including a home run to Jim Adduci. Romano has made a couple relief appearances in recent weeks and could make more down the stretch with the Reds failing to move Matt Harvey at the deadline, but it appears starting will remain his primary role. He lines up for a road matchup against the Mets next week.
