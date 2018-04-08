Romano allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out one across five innings Saturday against the Pirates.

Romano labored through his five innings of work Saturday scattering seven hits, though only one went for extra bases. He wasn't fooling many batters, as he generated only five swinging strikes on 77 pitches. More importantly, he allowed nine fly balls, something that he can get away with in pitcher-friendly PNC Park but will likely burn him at Great American Ballpark.