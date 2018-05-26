Reds' Sal Romano: Takes third consecutive loss
Romano (2-6) allowed five runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.
It was a predictable result for Romano in Coors Field. He's now given up 18 earned run in his last three starts (12.2 innings), raising his ERA to 5.89 through 55 innings this season. His teammate, Homer Bailey, is one of the few starters in baseball with a worse ERA, but Bailey has another year on his deal and that makes Romano the most likely candidate to lose his rotation spot when Anthony DeSclafani (oblique) is deemed ready to return.
