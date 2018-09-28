Romano will take the hill against the Pirates on Sunday, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Manager Jim Riggleman said Friday that Romano "won't pitch a lot" during Sunday's game, but that he'll "start the game and see where it takes us." The right-hander started 24 games for the Reds earlier this year before transitioning to a role out of the bullpen. During those outings, he logged a 5.56 ERA.