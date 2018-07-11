Romano allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks across 7.1 innings Tuesday in a no-decision against the Indians. He recorded one strikeout.

Romano's struggles came early in this one, when he allowed a pair of solo home runs in the first inning before conceding two runs on a hit, a walk and an error in the second. He was quite effective for the rest of this long outing, however, and left with his fifth quality start of the season. Romano, who had allowed 11 earned runs in 15 total innings over his previous three starts, will look to build on this momentum in this weekend's scheduled start against the Pirates.