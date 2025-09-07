Stewart went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Mets.

In the second inning of his fourth career big-league game, Stewart got hold of a 96 mph fastball from fellow rookie Jonah Tong and drove it over the center-field fence for his first career long ball. Stewart has started three of five games since being called up Sept. 1, two at first base and one at third, and the Reds will continue to find ways to get the 21-year-old's bat into the lineup down the stretch after he posted a combined .309/.383/.524 slash line across 118 games this season between Double-A and Triple-A.