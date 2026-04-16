Stewart went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

Stewart delivered the biggest game of his young career, launching two three-run homers in the first two innings to put Cincinnati firmly in control early. His first long ball gave the Reds an immediate lead in the first, and he followed it up an inning later with another three-run shot off Tyler Mahle to break the game wide open. It was Stewart's first career multi-homer game, and his six RBI set a new career high. The 22-year-old continues to be one of baseball's breakout stars early on, batting .323 while ranking near the top of the league in home runs (7), slugging percentage (.726) and OPS (1.160) through 18 games.