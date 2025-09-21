Stewart entered Saturday's 6-3 win over the Cubs in the sixth inning to play first base and went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance.

Stewart entered the game when left fielder Austin Hays (back) was removed, and Spencer Steer moved from first base to left field. Stewart had been held out of the starting lineups Friday and Saturday, likely in deference to the hot-hitting Steer and the return of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, who missed time with a back issue. The Hays injury could lead to opportunities for Stewart at first base, although manager Terry Francona has more options for left field than just Steer. Will Benson and Gavin Lux could also fill in.