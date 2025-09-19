Stewart started at third base and went 0-for-3 in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Cubs.

Stewart manned the hot corner for a second consecutive game with Ke'Bryan Hayes nursing soreness in his back. Hayes, who entered as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning Thursday, is expected to see specialist, but that meeting may not happen until Monday. Presumably, Stewart will continue to start at third base until Hayes is ready to resume a full-time role.