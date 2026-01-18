Stewart spent the winter getting into better shape, having lost 20+ pounds, and working on his defense at first base, Charlie Goldsmith of The Dayton Daily News reports.

After the Reds traded for Ke'Bryan Hayes, Stewart had to learn first base on the fly last season. He'll enter this season more comfortable at the position, and presumably has the inside track to play there more regularly in 2026. The Reds still have to find a way to balance both Stewart and Spencer Steer in the lineup at the same time, but that can be accomplished with one of them at DH and the other at first base if need be.