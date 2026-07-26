Reds' Sal Stewart: Getting first day off of season

Stewart is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Stewart will receive his first day off of the season after drawing starts in each of the Reds' first 103 games. The 22-year-old remains one of the leading contenders for the National League Rookie of the Year Award, but he's lost some momentum coming out of the All-Star break with a .188/.200/.406 slash line over the Reds' first eight second-half games. With Stewart getting a breather, Ke'Bryan Hayes will pick up a start at third base in the series finale in St. Louis.