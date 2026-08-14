Reds' Sal Stewart: Homers, scores four times

Stewart went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two RBI and three additional runs scored in Thursday's 9-8 win over the White Sox. He was also hit by a pitch.

Stewart crushed a Davis Martin slider, sending it 419 feet over the fence in left field. It was his 26th home run of the season. In Stewart's next plate appearance in the third, one pitch after Martin threw wild and inside, the right-hander plunked Stewart on the visor of the helmet, which set off a benches clearing scene and resulted in Martin's ejection. Stewart also had a run-scoring single in the fourth inning and is up to 89 RBI over 120 games.