The Reds plan to call up Stewart from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Regarding as one of the top position prospects in the organization, Stewart began the season at Double-A Chattanooga, with whom he posted an .850 OPS en route to earning a promotion to Louisville following the All-Star break. The 21-year-old has been unfazed by the jump in competition, as he's slashed a sizzling .315/.394/.629 with 10 home runs and four stolen bases in 38 games with Louisville to make his way to the big leagues. During his time at Triple-A, Stewart has mostly played third base, but he's also gotten some exposure to first base and second base. The keystone could prove to be Stewart's primary avenue to playing time to begin his big-league career, as Matt McLain has been serving as the Reds' main option at that position but has provided a middling .222/.302/.343 slash line over 122 games.