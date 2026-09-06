Stewart went 1-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Brewers.

Stewart drove in a run on a sacrifice fly in the second inning before adding a single and stealing second and third base in the fourth. The National League Rookie of the Year frontrunner has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, tallying three home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored and three stolen bases in that span. On the season, he's slashing .268/.338/.483 with 31 homers, 107 RBI, 80 runs scored and 15 steals across 621 plate appearances.