Perez signed a minor-league contract Monday with the Reds.

Perez spent the entire 2023 season with the Low-A affiliate of the Twins in Fort Myers and registered a 3.30 ERA and 63:15 K:BB across 62.2 innings. He is 24 years old and has yet to reach the Double-A level, but the left-hander boasts a career 2.37 ERA in 212.2 minor-league frames.