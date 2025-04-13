Now Playing

Espinal went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

Espinal got the scoring started Sunday with a two-run single in the third inning that brought home Austin Wynns and TJ Friedl. It was Espinal's first RBIs of the season, and he's gone 5-for-15 over his last four starts.

