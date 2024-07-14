Espinal entered Saturday's game to play second base after Jonathan India (knee) was removed from the game. Espinal went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI in 10-6 win over the Marlins.

India sustained a left-knee contusion on a steal attempt during the second inning and remained in the game for one more inning before his removal. He was scratched from a game earlier this week due to the same injury, although it's unclear if the two are related. The Reds may opt to sit India on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break. Miami is scheduled to start a lefty, so the right-handed hitting Espinal was likely to play in some capacity even if India is available.