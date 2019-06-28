Reds' Scooter Gennett: Activated from injured list
Gennett (groin) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday.
Gennett played seven rehab games between Double-A Daytona and Triple-A Louisville over the past couple weeks, clearing the way for his 2019 debut in the majors. The 29-year-old missed the first three months of the season after suffering a right groin strain late in spring training. Gennett will immediately slot into the starting lineup at second base for the Reds, batting sixth.
