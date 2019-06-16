Gennett (groin) will head to High-A Daytona for his rehab assignment Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Gennett has been playing in game situations at the Reds' spring training facility over the past week, clearing the path for his minor-league rehab assignment. The 29-year-old should require at least a handful of rehab outings before returning to the majors after missing the first two and a half months of the season with the right groin strain.