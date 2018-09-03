Reds' Scooter Gennett: Belts 20th homer
Gennett went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo homer -- his 20th of the season -- in Monday's loss to the Pirates.
Gennett smacked a double in the opening inning before putting the Reds on the board with his solo shot in the eighth inning. The 28-year-old now has four consecutive multi-hit games -- and six in his last seven appearances -- leaving him with the best batting average in the National League (.320).
