Gennett went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk Friday against the Red Sox.

Gennett left the yard for the 27th time this season to give the Reds a first-inning lead in a game they'd go on to lose. He continues to reward fantasy owners for spending a late draft pick on him this season, as he has a .297 batting average to go along with a .548 slugging percentage.