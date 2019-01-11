Gennett agreed to a one-year, $9.775 million deal with the Reds, avoiding arbitration, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This is Gennett's final year of arbitration, and despite trade rumors that have followed him ever since he started producing for the Reds a couple years ago, it seems like he will at least open the year as Cincinnati's everyday second baseman. He could be dealt at the trade deadline this year, assuming the Reds are not contending.

More News
Our Latest Stories