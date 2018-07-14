Gennett went 1-for-4 with a solo home run to help the Reds to a 9-1 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Gennett's torrid first half shows no signs of slowing down, as the 28-year-old has now mashed 16 homers on the season following this third-inning solo blast off Carlos Martinez. He's now slashing .326/.372/.523 through 544 at-bats as he continues to prove last year's breakout showing was not a fluke.