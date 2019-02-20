Gennett and his agent have notified the Reds that they are interested in a contract extension, but the Reds haven't responded, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "We've definitely opened it up," Gennett said. "They know I want to play here. They know I enjoy playing on this team. I enjoy the fans. I enjoy the coaching staff. I enjoy my teammates. They know all that. There's nothing else to tell them at this point. It's waiting for them to come back, which they have not."

The Reds are in a bit of a tricky spot with Gennett. The two sides have done well by each other and he's popular in Cincinnati, but he's at an age where one might expect diminishing returns defensively, they have prospects coming up that need places to play, and they might want to allocate resources elsewhere in the long run.