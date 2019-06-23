Reds' Scooter Gennett: Could return for upcoming homestand
Gennett (groin) will join Triple-A Louisville for rehab games Monday and may rejoin the Reds for Friday's game versus the Cubs, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Gennett has played four games with High-A Daytona over the past week and is now scheduled to play a pair of games at Triple-A. The 29-year-old has spent the entirety of the season on the injured list after suffering the right groin strain in spring training but is now on the cusp of his 2019 debut.
