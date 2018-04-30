Manager Jim Riggleman said Monday that Gennett is dealing with a "tender" shoulder and underwent an MRI, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

This better explains Gennett's absence from the lineup Monday. The severity of the issue remains unclear at the moment. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Gennett is available to pinch hit but will need to take a break from throwing for a couple of days before being reevaluated. Consider him day-to-day for now.