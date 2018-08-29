Gennett went 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk, two RBI and two runs in the Reds' 9-7 win over the Brewers on Tuesday.

The double-play tandem of Gennett and Jose Peraza did the brunt of the damage for Cincinnati, combining for seven hits and scoring six times in the series opener. Gennett has proven his breakout 2017 campaign was no mirage, with the second baseman raising his production to even greater heights this season with a .313 average, 48 extra-base hits, 76 runs and 77 RBI in 128 games. The 28-year-old's growth as an all-around hitter the past two years -- particularly against left-handed pitching -- may make him a candidate for an extension rather than someone that the Reds might look to trade before he hits free agency after the 2019 season.