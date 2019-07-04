Gennett (groin) labeled his exit from Wednesday's game as precautionary and may be able to start Thursday's series finale, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gennett was pulled from Wednesday's game with left groin tightness but appears to have avoided a more serious injury. The 29-year-old was sidelined the first three months of the season with a right groin strain, so it makes sense for the Reds to remain cautious with the All-Star break looming.