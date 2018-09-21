Gennett went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

Gennett was the offensive catalyst for the Reds on Thursday, bringing home two runs with a third-inning double before launching a two-run shot in the seventh. The All-Star infielder owns a terrific .870 OPS with 23 homers and 92 RBI in 613 plate appearances.