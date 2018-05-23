Gennett went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Gennett recently won NL Player of the Week honors and he hasn't slowed down since, collecting multiple hits in four of his last seven games with two homers over that stretch. He's followed up his breakout 2017 campaign with a .324/.358/.528 line through 47 games this season. Gennett's line-drive and hard-hit rates are up, so while he's probably playing over his head right now, the underlying numbers suggest he can sustain a high level of production.