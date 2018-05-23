Reds' Scooter Gennett: Drives in six in win over Pirates
Gennett went 2-for-3 with a grand slam and six RBI in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.
Gennett recently won NL Player of the Week honors and he hasn't slowed down since, collecting multiple hits in four of his last seven games with two homers over that stretch. He's followed up his breakout 2017 campaign with a .324/.358/.528 line through 47 games this season. Gennett's line-drive and hard-hit rates are up, so while he's probably playing over his head right now, the underlying numbers suggest he can sustain a high level of production.
More News
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers and doubles Wednesday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Stays hot against Dodgers•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Homers for third straight game•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Out of lineup against Mets•
-
Reds' Scooter Gennett: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart