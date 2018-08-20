Gennett went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over the Giants.

Gennett now has four consecutive multi-hit games, raising his average from .304 to .314 over that stretch. The 28-year-old is now hitting a solid .314/.363/.495 with 18 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs through 120 games this season as he continues to prove last year's breakout season was no fluke.